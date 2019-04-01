Achraf Hakimi Ruled Out for Rest of the Season After Dortmund Star Suffers Broken Foot

Borussia Dortumund have confirmed that full-back Achraf Hakimi will miss the remainder of the season after breaking a bone in his foot in Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

The Real Madrid loanee entered the game in the second half as a replacement for the injured Abdou Diallo, but lasted just 24 minutes before being forced off the field after suffering his own injury.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Achraf! pic.twitter.com/DDiQGXIre3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 1, 2019

Dortmund took to Twitter to confirm the severity of Hakimi's injury, writing: "Achraf Hakimi suffered a broken metatarsal during the game against Wolfsburg and will be out for the season. He will undergo surgery in Madrid."

They also gave an update on Diallo's injury, noting that his injury is muscular. As of yet, they are unsure as to how long he will remain on the sidelines.

Hakimi has been a regular part of Lucien Favre's squad, operating as a full-back on either side of their defence. He has largely been deployed as a left-sided defender, meaning Favre may have to turn to either Raphael Guerreiro or Marcel Schmelzer, who have also struggled greatly with injuries this season.

The news could hardly have come at a worse time for Dortmund, who are in the midst of a gruelling BuLi title race.





Rivals Bayern Munich are now just two points behind BVB, and the two sides are set to face off on Saturday, in what could be one of the most important matches of the domestic season, and Dortmund will have to do so without two of their key defenders.

They also must face both Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach, both of whom are pushing for Champions League qualification this season.