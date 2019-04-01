First 'Real Picture' of Stunning 2019/20 Man Utd Home Kit Revealed After Earlier Design Leak

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

An iImage of the new Manchester United adidas home shirt for 2019/20 appeared online last week and now the first 'real picture' of the kit that Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and others will be wearing next season has also surfaced.

The real image of the kit, as opposed to the earlier design leak, shows a few additional details, including a single black line on each sleeve and the return of American kitchen and bathroom brand Kohler as sleeve sponsor.

Just as with the original leak, the updated picture has been shared by Footy Headlines and also includes what the 2019/20 home shorts are believed to look like.

It appears as though United will revert to white shorts as the primary option next term after experimenting with black home shorts in 2018/19. The socks are not pictured this time, but Footy Headlines expects them to be black as per United tradition.

As far as the shirt is concerned, the badge encased in a shield pays tribute to the special European home jersey worn by United teams between 1997 and 2000, and thoroughly immortalised by current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 1998/99 treble campaign.

An 'icon' retro United shirt inspired by 1999 is also expected to be released this summer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the treble.

Other retro adidas kits have previously been released, with a special dark blue jersey last summer honouring the 50th anniversary of the club's maiden European Cup triumph in 1968.

