Jurgen Klopp Hails Significance of 'Ugly' Victory Over Tottenham to Keep Title Race Alive

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the 'ugly' nature of Liverpool's 2-1 win against Tottenham on Sunday does not bother him in the slightest as the Reds continue to fight for the Premier League title.

Liverpool were on course for a disappointing 1-1 draw when Lucas Moura scored a late equaliser for Tottenham, but the Reds rallied and snatched a dramatic winning goal at the death, courtesy of Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, who bundled the ball into his own net following a fumble from Hugo Lloris.

Winning in such dramatic circumstances was certainly not ideal, but it puts Liverpool back at the top of the Premier League table and, according to Klopp, that's all that currently matters.

"I said to the lads there are 500 ways to win a football game and today was slightly ugly," he told Sky Sports. "Who cares in the end? Who cares? That's the situation.

"I was not happy that we concede a goal but maybe we needed it. First half we had chances but second half we could not relax, a little bit too late here. They changed from five to four, and we tried to changed the system as well."

Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City play their game in hand against Cardiff on Wednesday and Klopp went on to add that his side need to perform to the highest level to ensure they keep pace with the Citizens.

"We compete with the best team in the world, in Man City, and we play in the competition against one of the best teams in the world in Tottenham. It is a tough task I would say.

"City last year were champions and are still pretty good, look full of greed and desire and whatever else. We have to fight like crazy.

"If at the end of the season we would be first, it must be kind of a fairy tale, miracle, whatever."