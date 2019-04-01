Massimiliano Allegri Provides Injury Update on Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Upcoming UCL Tie With Ajax

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed he is hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return from injury for the side's crucial Champions League tie against Ajax next week.

The 34-year-old suffered a thigh injury whilst on international duty with Portugal in their clash against Serbia last Monday, and appeared to be an early doubt for Juventus' Champions League quarter-final clash against Ajax.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

However, speaking ahead of the Bianconeri's Serie A fixture at Cagliari on Tuesday, Allegri provided a more positive update on the Portuguese international's possible availability.


The Juventus boss said (as quoted by the club's official website): "Cristiano Ronaldo is working to get back, we hope to have him ready for Ajax, but it will be difficult."

With the side still attempting to seal another league title, Allegri also confirmed that the likes of Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira and Juan Cuadrado were all closing in on their own respective first-team returns.

He added: "Douglas Costa is in good condition and should be available for that game. Sami Khedira trained yesterday and could be back for Milan. [Juan] Cuadrado is working well and it's only a matter of time until he's back with the group. 


"I'll see how Paulo Dybala is today, whilst Mario Mandzukic had a bit of a fever so will need to be evaluated. Spinazzola has a problem with his unoperated knee. I believe everything will be fine and he will be available in 15 days. 

"Mattia Perin took a blow to the shoulder so won't be available for Cagliari, but hopefully for Ajax. Andrea Barzagli is back in training."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message