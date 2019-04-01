Mino Raiola to Speak to Man Utd Amid Claims Paul Pogba Rejected Offer of Contract Renewal in January

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Mino Raiola is set to speak to Manchester United over the side's 'exact position' on Paul Pogba, amid claims that the midfielder had rejected a contract extension in January.

The France World Cup winner has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, with newly re-appointed Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane suggesting that the 26-year-old could join the club in the future.

According to Spanish publication MARCA, after suggestions that Pogba's agent Raiola had offered the Frenchman to Madrid in recent telephone conversations, the midfielder had seemingly rejected an offer of a contract renewal at Old Trafford in January.


The report further claims Raiola is set to travel to Manchester to speak to United and discover what their 'exact position' on the player is, whilst there appears to be 'moderate optimism' at Madrid that a potential deal between the two sides could be struck.

Meanwhile Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claims a move for Pogba would be too pricey for Real Madrid. However, Madrid daily AS suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could demand that either Gareth Bale or Toni Kroos be involved in any deal for the France international.

It reveals that with Zidane intent on overseeing a summer overhaul of the reigning Champions League holders following a disappointing season both domestically and in Europe, both Bale and Kroos could be two of a number of high-profile casualties of the planned rebuild.

After helping the Red Devils secure an important win against Watford at the weekend, Pogba will return to Premier League action with United when they take on Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves on Tuesday night.

