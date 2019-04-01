Rafael Emerges as Surprise West Ham Target With Lyon Contract Set to Expire

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United defender Rafael on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for Lyon in Ligue 1, where he has made 82 league appearances following his arrival from Old Trafford in 2015.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

His current contract in France is up at the end of the season, though, with The Sun (via HITC) claiming that he is now on the radar of West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini.

A move at the end of the season has been mooted for the Brazilian, with the Hammers potentially looking for a replacement to succeed the ageing Pablo Zabaleta, also out of contract this summer, in the right full-back role.

Ryan Fredericks is another option at Pellegrini's disposal, but the former Fulham star has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular after joining West Ham last summer on a four-year deal.

A move back to the Premier League may also interest Rafael, and it's claimed that he would 'welcome' the opportunity to test himself in England once more - four years after Louis van Gaal axed him following his appointment as Manchester United manager.

He has been in and out of the Lyon side this season, although he was recently restored to the starting line-up as Lyon beat Rennes, conquered by Arsenal in the last 16 of the Europa League recently, 1-0 on Friday night.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Though he may not represent the kind of high profile target that some West Ham fans may clamour for, there is no denying his Premier League credentials. He won three Premier League titles at United under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, earning two international caps with Brazil during that time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message