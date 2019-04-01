Zinedine Zidane Defends Decision to Pick His Son During Real Madrid's Win Over Huesca

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has defended his decision to play his own son in goal during Los Blancos unconvincing 3-2 over La Liga's bottom side Huesca.

With Thibaut Courtois suffering an injury on international duty, and Keylor Navas rested after a grueling travel schedule with Costa Rica last week, Zidane decided to give the 20-year-old only his second professional start.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The young shot stopper was powerless to stop either of Huesca's goals, and the Frenchman looked good with the ball at his feet, but slightly unconvincing when coming to claim crosses.

"I am happy for him. For his debut here, with a victory. But that is Luca, he is the third keeper," said Zidane in his post match press conference, as reported by The Mirror.

DAD NETS WINDFALL AFTER GOALKEEPER GAMBLE



A smart thinking father is in the money after placing a bet ten years ago that his son would one day play for the Real Madrid first team.



Luca Zidane's dad, Zinedine, placed the 100-1 wager... — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 31, 2019

"Thibaut was out and I wanted to give Keylor a rest after playing with his country. It came out well.

"I was not picking my son, but a player in Real Madrid's squad. I see him as one other player for the team."

Zidane, who took charge of his second game since his return to the Spanish capital, praised the impact of striker Karim Benzema.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The 31-year-old scored an 89th minute winner against La Liga's basement club, capping off an excellent man of the match performance, which included an assist.

Zidane stated: "This year is maybe Karim's best year.

Karim Benzema has won Real Madrid 21 points this season out of the 57 they have with his 14 La Liga goals. Only Messi has better numbers in Europe.



23 goals & 10 assists this season. Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/YEnXxkYPBh — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) March 31, 2019

"I will count on him, there are nine games left, and that is the most important, to finish the season well.

"Then we will see what happens, but Karim is a player at this club. I don’t believe that will change.”