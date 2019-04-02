adidas Unveil New 'Virtuso Pack' Boots Ahead of Champions League Knockout Stages

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

adidas have announced their new collection of football boots entitled the Virtuso Pack, which will be worn by many stars in the latter stages of the Champions League.

The collection features new colours of previous models such as the COPA, Predator, X and Nemeziz boots, which are worn by several of football's biggest names.

adidas revealed the boots on Twitter, showcasing the new white colourways of all four models, and they are set to be on show in the knockout stages of this season's Champions League, as well as around Europe's top leagues.

The likes of Paul PogbaMohamed SalahDele Alli and Gabriel Jesus will all wear different models of the Virtuso Pack later in the competition, as they compete to take home Europe's most prestigious trophy.

The popular Predator model now boasts the signature logo in blue on a white base, and Manchester United star Pogba will wear the shoes as his side take on Barcelona in the next round of the competition.

As for the Nemeziz, the boot features pink accents and will be modelled by the likes of Roberto Firmino and also Juventus star Moise Kean. Teammate Paulo Dybala will showcase the COPA model of the Virtuso Pack, which has subtle green highlights on top of the white base.

Finally, Salah and Jesus will sport the X boots, which contain splashes of yellow to create a subtle look.

There are plenty of other stars who are expected to don the boots in the near future, with the likes of Gareth BaleKarim Benzema and Mesut Ozil all featured prominently in the release of the new boots.

