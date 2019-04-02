FIFA 20: Release Date, Price, New Features, Cover Star & More

The clock is winding down quickly ahead of the release of FIFA 20 this autumn, with the popular franchise now one of the most eagerly anticipated releases in the gaming calendar.

Following on from the success of FIFA 19, EA Sports will undoubtedly be expecting big things as they prepare to unleash the 27th instalment of the game. But, for now, the questions remain about when the game will be released, what new features we can expect to see and who will take the coveted spot on the cover of the game?

Well, here at 90min, we thought we'd cobble together what we already know about the game and when you can expect to find out official details of release.

FIFA 20 Release Date

More games, less talking. EA PLAY is back this June: https://t.co/YIfzVynCqs pic.twitter.com/T2icYF7S3r — Electronic Arts (@EA) March 7, 2019

Though not confirmed yet, EA Sports are likely to follow their tried and tested formula of releasing the game on the last Friday of September.

So if they follow their usual rule of thumb, you can expect FIFA 20 to be available on Friday 27 September - although players who have special 'EA Access' are likely to get their hands on a preview version of the game in the days running up to this date.

Confirmation is likely to come at the 2019 EA Play event, which takes place in Los Angeles between June 7 - June 9.

FIFA 20 Price

As the years go on, video games prices have spiralled out of control somewhat. You can even purchase in-game content to improve your user experience even further, but before you do that, you'll likely have to fork out a minimum of £60 to pick up this year's edition.

Special 'Champions' and 'Ultimate' editions of the game will also be available for those players who wish to have their version loaded with pre-purchased additional content.

Prepare to part with at least £80 and £90 respectively in order to get those in your basket though..

FIFA 20 New Features

EA are always looking for ways to advance and modernise their games, and this year's release will be no different.

In recent years, we've seen the incorporation of goal-line technology for gameplay and a whole host of bumper Ultimate Team offers, packs and tournaments to keep things refreshed and moving forward.

This year, who knows? Wouldn't it be great if you could complain about the award of a goal and instigate a VAR review for anything the referee might have missed..

FIFA 20 Consoles

Again, there is no official confirmation of which consoles will receive FIFA 20....but you can be pretty certain to see Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC editions at the very least, with Nintendo Switch and mobile versions also likely to be released.

There has been strong suggestions that Xbox Two and Playstation 5 consoles are on the way sharpish, but it would seem unlikely at this stage that a release will come in time for FIFA 20 - nor is there any suggestion that the game's developers are working on compatible editions.

Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 users may want to avert their eyes, however, with next-gen technology advancements meaning it's unlikely that they will be able to join the party.

FIFA 20 Cover Star

One of the most prestigious awards that any modern footballer can receive is being slapped on the front cover of FIFA.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo held the honour for many years, before FIFA 19 saw the introduction of Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Paulo Dybala as an exciting new trio. They are unlikely to retain their status, however, as FIFA look to move with the times and give breakout stars of the game an opportunity to become the main men.

Could be Kylian Mbappe's turn? Or maybe Declan Rice's? (Okay, maybe not). In any event, whoever gets the nod will be joining pretty esteemed company.

With so much more information still to be released regarding new icons, gameplay changes and brand new innovations, it's an exciting time to be a FIFA player. The questions also beckons - who will the next overpowered generation of players be?

There will be only one way to find out..