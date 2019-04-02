Manuel Pellegrini & West Ham's Director of Football Identify 2 Players as Priority Summer Signings

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini and the club's director of football Mario Husillos, have identified Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez and Alaves' Guillermo Maripan as priority summer signings.

The Hammers spent heavily in the summer prior to this season, parting with just shy of £100m to bring in the likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski among others to the London Stadium, who have helped the club to 11th in the table, two places higher than their 2017/18 season finish of 13th.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite their impressive outlay, Football.London are reporting that West Ham are looking to delve back into the transfer window once again this coming summer in a bid to sign the aforementioned La Liga duo in a bid to strengthen their squad further.

Gomez, 22, was a transfer target for the Hammers as recently as January, and were willing to part with €40m in order to bring the Uruguayan international to London, although a move never materialised.

The Celta Vigo forward has scored ten goals and provided five assists in La Liga this season - although he has just one goal in his last nine league appearances - as the club look to avoid relegation from Spain's top tier.

Maripan meanwhile has starred in central defence for Alaves this season - who currently sit fifth in the table and are on the cusp of securing European football for next season - with the 24-year-old scoring twice in 22 appearances, although his best work has been at the back, helping the club concede just 35 league goals so far.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The report does point that West Ham will only be able to pursue these players if they make space in their squad, which will in turn release funds to make any acquisitions during the summer.