Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits He Has Sat Down With Paul Pogba to Discuss Real Madrid Rumours

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he has spoken with Manchester United star Paul Pogba about rumours surrounding his future at the club. 

Pogba admitted on international duty that he would like to play for Real Madrid in the future, with Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane noting that he knows the midfielder personally, adding: "So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"

The comments, along with a host of rumours from Spanish outlets that Pogba is unhappy in Manchester, have led to frantic speculation about the World Cup winner's future. However, according to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer insisted ahead of Tuesday night's game against Wolves that he has spoken to Pogba and is no longer concerned. 

"It doesn't really concern me because my thought of action then is to sit down and speak to Paul. I've had my chat with Paul and we're fine. He's going to do his utmost here because he knows I'm very fond of him as a player and a person, and he is important for us. There is no issue."

He added: "Paul is happy here, he's going to be a big part. I've always said you would like to build your team around him and that hasn't changed at all.

"Paul is a very nice and polite man who answered a general question. Zidane is an icon in France, a fantastic manager who used to be a fantastic player. He's just politely answered that question."

United face FA Cup semi-finalists Wolves on Tuesday night at Molineux as they look to climb back into the Premier League's top four, currently sitting a point ahead of sixth placed Chelsea and behind Spurs and Arsenal by +5 goal difference and two points respectively. 

