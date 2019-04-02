Tottenham Announce Five-Year Partnership With Saracens Rugby Club Ahead of Move to New Stadium

Tottenham have announced that they have signed a five-year partnership with Saracens, which will see the rugby club play their annual 'Big Game' Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture at their new stadium from 2020.





Saracens previously used Wembley Stadium and, more recently, West Ham's London Stadium to host the match, which traditionally takes place during the March international break.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Tottenham have announced the news on their club website, stating that the partnership marks a return to north London for Saracens and further enhances the roster of impressive events that will be staged at Spurs' new stadium - including a number of NFL matches.





Club chairman Daniel Levy has also released a statement concerning the recently agreed deal, saying: "This agreement with Saracens further reinforces our aspiration to deliver a world-class multi-use venue in our home of Tottenham.





"To attract one of world rugby's biggest club sides will bring a new audience to the area, as well as help drive significant socio-economic benefits for businesses and local people, as we continue to underline our commitment to the regeneration of north Tottenham.

🏉⚽ The Club have agreed a five-year partnership with @Saracens that will see the rugby union team play their annual 'Big Game' Gallagher Premiership fixture at our new stadium from 2020.#COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 2, 2019

"We look forward to welcoming Saracens and their fans to Tottenham and delivering world-class rugby matchday experiences, showcasing our new stadium and all the surrounding area has to offer.





"This is an exciting partnership and, alongside Premier League and NFL matches, it is one that continues to underline our desire to create a sports and entertainment destination that we believe can transform this area of London."

Saracens Rugby Club and @spursofficial are delighted to announce an exciting five-year partnership that will see Sarries play its annual showpiece fixture at the new, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. ⚫🔴 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) April 2, 2019

Tottenham are finally set to move into their new stadium on a permanent basis and play their first competitive fixture there against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.