Boots Becomes Latest Commercial Brand to Back Women's Football in UK & Ireland

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

Boots has announced it is now a 'proud partner' of women's football as the cosmetics and healthcare retailer becomes the latest big brand to back the female game in Britain and Ireland.

Boots will officially be supporting the national associations of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

'Confidence' is at the centre of the Boots partnership, with the brand declaring "that everyone has the right to feel good, which is why we are proud to partner women's football for the next three years and inspire women and girls to get involved with the beautiful game."

Boots quotes statistics that 45% of young women don't feel there are enough role models, and that teenage girls feel their confidence falls by 30%. But 80% of young women feel more confident when playing in a football team, with three million players now active in the UK.

It is the latest commercial boost for women's football on these shores after the England national team recently entered a partnership with Lucozade and the FA signed a deal that will make Barclays the main partner and title sponsor of the Women's Super League.

Both England and Scotland are heading to the Women's World Cup in France this summer.

The Lionesses are among the favourites to lift the trophy after finishing third at the last tournament in 2015 and winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup ahead of the United States.

Scotland, meanwhile, will be competing at the World Cup for the first time. The neighbouring countries will even face each other in the opening Group D game on 9 June.

