Ernesto Valverde Admits Barcelona Are 'Dependent' on Lionel Messi After 4-4 Draw With Villarreal

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has acknowledged that his side are 'dependent' on Lionel Messi following their 4-4 draw with Villarreal, but only because he's the 'best in the world'. 

The Catalan side raced into a two-goal lead after only 16 minutes, but found themselves 4-2 down at the hands of their relegation-threatened hosts with just ten minutes remaining, before late goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescued a point for Barca. 

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Messi - who has now netted 42 goals this season in all competitions following his sublime free-kick - began the game on the bench before being introduced just after the hour mark, although Valverde admitted it was a luxury that should not have needed to be utilised.

Speaking to reporters post-match, as quoted by AOL, he said: "Of course there is a Messi dependence, of course it exists, he is the best in the world. But we must know that when he isn't playing, we must play the same way, like in the first half. 

"There was no Messi dependence [in the first half] and the team was fine and [should have been] able to win the match."

Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga has now been cut to eight points following the draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica and Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Girona, ahead of their meeting at the Camp Nou on Saturday, which will have major implications on the title race.

While Valverde was bemused by his side's drop in performance levels after taking a two-goal lead, the Spaniard was pleased with the character his team showed to get back into the game, insisting it will serve them well in the remainder of the season, as Barca look to clinch a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

He added: "This game has helped us a lot, especially for the games that are to come," he added. "It makes people realise that the league is complicated, the teams are good and they have a spirit to fight.

"They [Villarreal] are a good team and they have troubled us. We must improve so that the opponents do not take us lightly, because we will play against teams that play for the league and the Champions League, and against those teams you cannot do that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message