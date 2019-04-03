Owen Hargreaves Claims Man Utd Will Still 'Sneak in' to Champions League Despite Loss to Wolves

April 03, 2019

Former Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves believes Manchester United will still finish in the top four despite suffering a 2-1 loss to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

The loss marked the second time in just over two weeks United have lost to Wolves by the same scoreline. United looked set for at least a share of the spoils, but an own goal from Chris Smalling in the 77th minute handed all three points to the Wanderers. 

The Red Devils currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, tied with Tottenham on points but have a much worse goal difference and have played one more match than Spurs. 

Despite the disheartening loss on Tuesday, former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves predicts the club will still qualify for the Champions League. Speaking with Premier League Productions, via Metro, Hargreaves claimed: "Before Manchester United’s loss to Wolves I would have said they would be in the top four for sure but that result changes everything.

"Tottenham I think will be alright but Arsenal I think will miss out. Their home form is exceptional but away from home, they are poor. I still think United will sneak in with Spurs and Arsenal and Chelsea will miss out."

The Gunners have had the better week after handling their own business, beating Newcastle United 2-0. Tottenham's loss to Liverpool at the weekend bumped Arsenal into third place in the league but only two points separate them from Manchester United. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Arsenal legend Ian Wright disagreed with Hargreaves' claim by backing the Gunners and Hotspurs for the final Champions League spots. Wright added: "I’m going Arsenal third and Tottenham fourth."

Manchester United are set to take on Barcelona in a huge Champions League quarter-final clash before they host West Ham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on 13 April. Arsenal's next Premier League match comes on Sunday as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

