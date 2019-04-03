Paddy Power Unveil Celebratory Mike Dean Plaque Following 100th Red Card

Paddy Power have unveiled a heritage plaque in honour of Mike Dean handing out his 100th Premier League red card at the expense of Ashley Young on Tuesday night.

The Manchester United defender was dismissed in the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, becoming the 100th player to ever see red from Dean, who has never shied away from brandishing his red card.

To commemorate Mike Dean dishing out his 100th Red Card in the Premier League last night we've unveiled a blue plaque in his honour, in his hometown of Heswall. #ThanksMike pic.twitter.com/ieFYr4Nubh — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 3, 2019

The dismissal drew the frustration of many fans online, but Paddy Power took to Twitter to commemorate such a 'fantastic' achievement.

They unveiled a blue heritage plaque in his hometown of Heswall, Merseyside, opting to place the plaque on a rubbish bin outside a kebab shop as a tribute to all the rubbish he has dished out throughout his career, and his ability to take-away football fans' will to live.

The Royal Society of Drama Queens, who were formed specifically to honour Dean's 'accomplishment', provided the plaque, which reads: "Referee. Showman. Egomaniac. Lives here, when he's not lapping up the limelight."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A Paddy Power spokesman said: “Mike Dean has given so much to the Premier League. He has pipped Edward Snowden and Julian Assange as the UK’s favourite whistle-blower.





“From the no-look yellow card to celebrating goals he basically assisted, he’s single-handedly transformed refereeing. He’s revolutionised it from a boring pastime for balding middle-aged men to a slightly less boring pastime for balding middle-aged men. Mike Dean, we salute you.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Dean is no stranger to controversy, with many of his 100 red cards drawing outraged responses from both fans and managers, including his decision to dismiss Young. He will certainly go down in infamy, and now has a shiny blue plaque to remind the world of years of work for the Premier League.

We salute you, Mike Dean. Here's to 100 more.