Barcelona President Calls Antoine Griezmann Transfer Saga 'Water Under the Bridge'

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has labelled last summer's transfer saga with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann as 'water under the bridge' ahead of their La Liga clash on Saturday evening. 

Griezmann, 28, was the subject of intense interest from the Catalan side prior to France's World Cup success last summer, before releasing a documentary entitled 'The Decision' which revealed his intention to remain at Atletico Madrid and sign a new deal.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Despite the snub, Bartomeu has insisted their is no ill feelings towards the Frenchman, who will play at the Camp Nou for the first time since his decision, as Atleti look to close the gap to Barcelona at the top of La Liga to five points.

Speaking to ESPN, Barca's club president said: "The documentary about his decision is water under the bridge. It was spoken about a lot at the time. We have to look at the present, not the past.

"Each player weighs up what's the best option for them. They make their own decisions. He stayed at Atletico, who are a big club in Europe, one of the best in UEFA's rankings and [the team] we're fighting against for La Liga this season."

Griezmann has 17 goals and ten assists in 38 league and Champions League appearances this season, with finishing at the top of La Liga come the end of the season the only chance of finishing the season with more silverware, after securing the UEFA Super Cup with victory over Real Madrid prior to the beginning of this season. 

Bartomeu was also asked about what kind of reception Griezmann should expect from fans inside the Camp Nou after snubbing Barcelona, with him stating they'll be 'within their rights' to voice whatever their opinion is.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

He added: "Barcelona fans are very democratic. The members are the owners of this club, and they are within their rights to have whatever opinion they want. There is freedom of expression at Camp Nou."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message