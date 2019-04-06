Ex-Barcelona Star Adriano Claims That Neymar 'Regrets' His Camp Nou Departure

Former Barcelona star Adriano has claimed that his old teammate Neymar regrets his decision to leave Barcelona to join PSG.

The Brazilian superstar completed a world-record switch to the Parc des Princes in 2017 but has been near constantly linked with a return to La Liga ever since - with a future return to Barcelona, or rivals Real Madrid suggested.

Though he is currently injured, Neymar has continued to be a star performer for PSG when fit this term, scoring 13 goals in as many Ligue 1 appearances. However, question marks remain over his happiness in France, especially as PSG fell to another disappointingly early Champions League exit.

Speaking to Cadena SER's 'El Larguero' (as quoted by via SPORT), Adriano said of his compatriot: "I spoke with Neymar three weeks ago.

"Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it and I think, for him, even more so than most."

Adriano also reflected on his own time at the Camp Nou, having made over 100 appearances during a six-year spell with the Blaugrana.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"My arrival at Barcelona was one of the most important moments in my career," the 34-year-old added. "I won a lot of trophies."

Neymar makes up part of a star-studded frontline for PSG which also features Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, whilst Barcelona have struggled to truly replace the Brazilian since his departure.

Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho have both arrived at the Camp Nou in big-money moves since Neymar's exit, but neither have been able to replicate the Brazilian's goalscoring input, with both struggling for consistency and neither having cemented their starting place.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

That has seen a greater goalscoring burden fall on the shoulders of Luis Suarez and, in particular, Lionel Messi, though the Catalans remain on course to retain their La Liga title. Ernesto Valverde's side are currently eight points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid ahead of Saturday's meeting between the two sides.





Barca then return to Champions League action in the first leg of their quarter final clash against Manchester United on Wednesday, in what is a potentially season-defining week for the Catalans.