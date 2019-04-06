Ex-Barcelona Star Adriano Claims That Neymar 'Regrets' His Camp Nou Departure

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Former Barcelona star Adriano has claimed that his old teammate Neymar regrets his decision to leave Barcelona to join PSG.

The Brazilian superstar completed a world-record switch to the Parc des Princes in 2017 but has been near constantly linked with a return to La Liga ever since - with a future return to Barcelona, or rivals Real Madrid suggested.

Though he is currently injured, Neymar has continued to be a star performer for PSG when fit this term, scoring 13 goals in as many Ligue 1 appearances. However, question marks remain over his happiness in France, especially as PSG fell to another disappointingly early Champions League exit.

Speaking to Cadena SER's 'El Larguero' (as quoted by via SPORT), Adriano said of his compatriot: "I spoke with Neymar three weeks ago.

"Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it and I think, for him, even more so than most."

Adriano also reflected on his own time at the Camp Nou, having made over 100 appearances during a six-year spell with the Blaugrana.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"My arrival at Barcelona was one of the most important moments in my career," the 34-year-old added. "I won a lot of trophies."

Neymar makes up part of a star-studded frontline for PSG which also features Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, whilst Barcelona have struggled to truly replace the Brazilian since his departure.

Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho have both arrived at the Camp Nou in big-money moves since Neymar's exit, but neither have been able to replicate the Brazilian's goalscoring input, with both struggling for consistency and neither having cemented their starting place.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

That has seen a greater goalscoring burden fall on the shoulders of Luis Suarez and, in particular, Lionel Messi, though the Catalans remain on course to retain their La Liga title. Ernesto Valverde's side are currently eight points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid ahead of Saturday's meeting between the two sides.


Barca then return to Champions League action in the first leg of their quarter final clash against Manchester United on Wednesday, in what is a potentially season-defining week for the Catalans.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message