Liverpool Stars Set to Vote for Former Red Raheem Sterling as PFA Player of the Year

Liverpool players are set to go against convention when it comes to voting for the PFA Player of the Year and select Raheem Sterling for the award, according to a report.

The Manchester City winger is tipped to be one of the front-runners for the accolade at the end of the season, with central defender Virgil van Dijk poised to be the other outstanding candidate after impressive seasons from the duo.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The rules for voting means that players cannot vote for teammates, which has led to tactical voting in the past. The Daily Mail claim that Liverpool's players have 'defied the unspoken whip' in potentially giving their vote to Sterling, and subsequently damaging van Dijk's prospects of becoming the first defender since John Terry in 2005 to win the award.

Sterling, who moved to the Etihad from Liverpool for £49m in 2015, has starred for City this season, as Pep Guardiola's side look to become the first club retain the Premier League title since Manchester United in 2009, scoring 15 league goals and providing nine assists.

The 24-year-old's biggest competition for the award is likely to by defender van Dijk, who has been imperious for the Reds in the centre of defence to help them concede just 20 league goals so far. The Netherlands captain is also hoping the season ends with the club's first league title since 1990.

Sterling and van Dijk have been key to their respected sides title challenges this season, as Liverpool returned to the summit of the Premier League after their 3-1 win over Southampton, boasting a two-point lead over the Citizens.





Sterling side, however, have a game in hand now due to them being in FA Cup semi-final action against Brighton at Wembley.