An assist and a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Vancouver Whitecaps gave LA Galaxy their third straight win, thus placing them second in the Western Conference and one point behind their local rival LAFC.

After a scrappy first half, which included a failed panenka from Vancouver's Ali Adnan, things picked up after the break.

Ibrahimovic used the break to recharge and the Swedish star came alive, assisting Daniel Steres for the first goal just after the hour mark.

The victory was sealed after Ibrahimovic finished it off in the 71st minute with a smash inside the box.

He now has four goals and one assist in three appearances, tying in second place in the Golden Boot race.