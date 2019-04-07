Paul Ince Praises Jordan Henderson for His Display in Liverpool's Win Over Southampton

Paul Ince has lauded Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his performance from the substitute's bench in the Reds' 3-1 victory over Southampton on Friday night.

The England midfielder came on in the 59th minute with the game deadlocked at 1-1 and was instrumental in his side's two late goals, allowing Liverpool to pick up a valuable three points in the title race.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Henderson set up Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's second of the night before rounding off the victory himself with his first goal in the Premier League since September 2017.



The 28-year-old had come in for some criticism following his performance against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend but Ince believes his response on Friday showed his character and why he plays such an important role in the squad.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Speaking on BBC One's Match Of The Day on Saturday evening, Ince said: "When he came on, like a true professional that he is, he set an example.





"I thought he was outstanding. It's easy to come on when you're not playing and sulk. But Jordan was like, 'no, it's not just about me, this is about the team.'"





The skipper has been in and out of the side this season but showed how important he is for Jurgen Klopp's side, bringing energy, passion and quality which had been lacking for Liverpool in the first hour at St Mary's.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Liverpool will now look to take the confidence from another late victory into their Champions League quarter final against Porto on Tuesday before another huge test in the league at home to Chelsea next Sunday.

