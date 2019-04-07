The U.S. women's national team will take on Belgium in an international friendly on Sunday, April 7 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The USWNT defeated Australia on Thursday in their first friendly, 5–3. Mallory Pugh netted two for the U.S. while goals from Alex Morgan, Tobin Health and Megan Rapinoe brought the final score to five.

Belgium just completed Cyprus Cup competition where they won the match for third place against Austria 3–2 on penalties.

How to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Follow the match live online with WatchESPN.