USWNT vs. Belgium Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Time: How to Watch the International Friendly

Find out how to watch the USWNT take on Belgium in a friendly on Sunday, April 7.

By Emily Caron
April 07, 2019

The U.S. women's national team will take on Belgium in an international friendly on Sunday, April 7 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The USWNT defeated Australia on Thursday in their first friendly, 5–3. Mallory Pugh netted two for the U.S. while goals from Alex Morgan, Tobin Health and Megan Rapinoe brought the final score to five.

Belgium just completed Cyprus Cup competition where they won the match for third place against Austria 3–2 on penalties.

How to watch the match: 

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Follow the match live online with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message