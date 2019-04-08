7 of the Quickest Title Wins Across Europe This Century

Juventus narrowly missed out on winning the 2018/19 Serie A title with seven games to spare over the weekend, with Napoli's draw against Genoa ensuring the seven-time back-to-back reigning champions will have to wait at least another week to confirm another Scudetto.

Now, just a point in Juve's next league game against SPAL will be enough to mathematically wrap up the title with six games of the season remaining. But how does their momentous campaign compare to the rest of Europe's fastest wins in recent years?

Here's a look at seven of the quickest triumphs in Europe's five top leagues and Scotland...

Manchester United - 2000/01

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Games to Spare: 5

Margin of Victory: 10 points

Manchester United set a new Premier League record in 2000/01 when their victory over Coventry and Arsenal's defeat to Middlesbrough in mid April ensured the trophy would be heading to Old Trafford with five games of the season left.

Having sewn up a third straight title in record quick time, United rather took their foot off the pedal, so to speak, and took only four more points from those last five games.

That included three consecutive defeats to finish the campaign, which is why the margin of victory was cut to just 10 points in the end.

Manchester City - 2017/18

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Games to Spare: 5

Margin of Victory: 19 points

Manchester City became the first Premier League club to reach 100 points in a single season during the 2017/18 campaign, although Pep Guardiola's team were not actually in action the day that it was confirmed the title would be theirs on 15 April.

Rather, the title was confirmed as early as it was because Manchester United had surprisingly been beaten at home by West Brom. That was despite them actually winning the Manchester derby a week earlier to delay City's title party.

City had gone top just a few games into the season and a record breaking run of 18 straight wins between August and December was where the damage was done.

Inter - 2006/07

New Press/GettyImages

Games to Spare: 5

Margin of Victory: 22 points

In 2006/07, Inter took full advantage of the Calciopoli scandal that rocked Italian football to record their first Serie A title since 1989 - they were also awarded the 2005/06 title by the courts.

Juventus had been relegated as punishment, while city rivals Milan, who would go on to win the Champions League that season, were hit with an eight-point deduction before the campaign began, while a strong Fiorentina side were docked as many as 15 points.

Sealing the title on 22 April, Inter went on to finish 22 points clear of second place Roma.

Lyon - 2006/07

PHILIPPE MERLE/GettyImages

Games to Spare: 6

Margin of Victory: 17 points

A Lyon side featuring Juninho Pernambucano, Gregory Coupet, Eric Abidal, Florent Malouda and even a teenage Karim Benzema won the 2006/07 Ligue 1 title on 21 April, a full six games before the end of the campaign.

Such was their dominance at that point in history, it was the first time in any of Europe's top five leagues that a club had won six consecutive league titles - they would even add a seventh.

At the end of 2006/07, Lyon went on to finish 18 points ahead of second place Marseille.

Bayern Munich - 2012/13

Joern Pollex/GettyImages

Games to Spare: 6

Margin of Victory: 25 points

Bayern Munich secured the first leg of their historic 2012/13 treble as early as 6 April after a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their 28th game handed them the quickest ever Bundesliga title.

Bayern were only beaten once in 34 league games that season, scored 98 goals and conceded just 18. It is the most dominant they have been during their current monopoly of German football, with their eventual margin of victory extending to an incredible 25 points.

Their 91 points for the campaign remains a Bundesliga record.

Celtic - 2016/17

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Games to Spare: 8

Margin of Victory: 30 points

In what his first appointment since being sacked by Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers guided Celtic to an incredibly dominant season in 2016/17, eventually securing a domestic treble.

The Scottish Premiership belong to them as early as 2 April after only 30 games of the 38-game season had been played. Second place Aberdeen managed a respectable 76 points, but Celtic eventually finished on 106 points, breaking their own record of 103 set in 2001/02.

Celtic also became the first Scottish club to go unbeaten in a league season since Rangers in 1898/99, but their Old Firm rivals only had play 18 games.

Paris Saint-Germain - 2015/16

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Games to Spare: 8

Margin of Victory: 31 points

The French dominance of Paris Saint-Germain reached its peak in the 2015/16 season when the team inspired by goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic had Ligue 1 wrapped up by 13 March, still with as many as eight games left to play.

A 34-year-old Ibrahimovic scored the equivalent of a goal per game in the league and netted four in a 9-0 thrashing of Troyes on the day that the title was mathematically sealed.

PSG finished the season with 30 wins and 96 points, both French records.