Javi Gracia Heaps Praise on 'Angry' Gerard Deulofeu After Match-Winning FA Cup Cameo Against Wolves

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Javi Gracia lauded Gerard Deulofeu with praise after the forward came off the bench to score a brace that saw Watford come from behind to beat Wolves 3-2 in a pulsating FA Cup semi final clash at Wembley on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes to go, second half substitute Deulofeu breathed life into a Hornets' comeback with a stunning curled effort. Troy Deeney forced extra time after he converted a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time, with the Spaniard netting his second of the match 14 minutes into the final 30 to seal a memorable win for Gracia's men.

The decision to leave Deulofeu on the bench in favour of Andre Gray surprised many ahead of kick off, however Gracia insisted that the 25-year-old was always going to have an impact on the game, irrespective of whether he started or not.

"We knew when we started with other players, that Gerard would be important during the game," he said on the club's official website.

"I knew it with more spaces. He was angry and I like to see my players with his attitude. When they feel angry in those moments they are able to show what they are able to do. He helped the steam to score two important goals of high quality. It is not a surprise for me because I see him in all the training sessions."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It was a brave call from the Watford head coach, who has also left the Spaniard out of crunch Premier League matches against FA Cup final opponents Manchester City this season, but insisted the forward also understands his, sometimes controversial, calls.

"He always accepts the decision," he added.

"I suppose he was angry in that moment. He wanted to play in the semi-final. He has played in almost all the games before. He wanted to help the team. All the players are showing they deserve to and it is not easy to choose the moments for all of them. I try to choose the best moment for all of them."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message