Paul Miller Reveals Why He Expects Christian Eriksen to Stay at Tottenham

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Former Tottenham centre back Paul Miller says he expects Christian Eriksen to stay at Spurs despite ongoing speculation over the midfielder's long term future.

The Denmark international has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and is yet to sign a contract extension in north London, with his current deal set to run out at the end of next season.

While Tottenham fans are understandably worried about one of their best players potentially leaving the club, FA Cup and UEFA Cup winner Miller has moved to ease those tensions, claiming the former Ajax starlet is settled in London.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

He told Love Sport Radio“There is talk of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld leaving but I don’t think they will.


"Where are they going to go and better themselves unless they went to Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid? They aren’t going to go anywhere better. The rumours linking Eriksen with Madrid are all crap.

“Daniel [Levy, Spurs chairman] has to wait a little while and make sure we qualify for the Champions League because that’s a tremendous asset for the budget. You get more money in the bank with the Champions League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“Christian is very close with Harry [Kane] and so are both of their partners. They only live round the corner from each other. So I don’t see Christian leaving at all.”

Tottenham haven't signed a new player since January 2018, when Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain, but Miller says he expects a few fresh faces to be brought in during the summer window.

He added: “I think we’ll be buying three or four players in the summer. There will be a few leaving too as there always are, who might be a bit surplus.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“I have no doubt money will be made available. It hasn’t been the last couple of years and that’s for obvious reasons. We were building a £1bn complex.

“I think there will be new players in. The only thing with us, knowing Mauricio well, we want to buy the right type of players."

