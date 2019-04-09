Caleb Ekuban Agrees Personal Terms With Trabzonspor Ahead of Proposed Move From Leeds United

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has agreed personal terms with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The Ghana international is currently on loan at the Turkish side and is on the verge of making his move permanent.

According to a report from Fotomac, the deal will be finalised in the next couple of weeks for a fee in the region of €1m.

The 25-year-old started his career at Serie A side Chievo Verona but could not break into the first-team. He spent several seasons out on loan before signing permanently for Leeds in August 2017, having failed to make a single senior appearance for Chievo.

He struggled to make an impact in his first season for the Championship club, only making 12 starts in all competitions, scoring once.

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

After it became clear that he would not be in new manager Marcelo Bielsa's plans, Ekuban joined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan in August 2018.

Ekuban has made 29 appearances for Trabzonspor this season, scoring eight goals.

He was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents and chose to represent the African side at international level. He has two caps and two goals for Ghana.