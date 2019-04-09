FA Cup Final Between Man City & Watford to Take Place on 18 May

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford will kick off at 17:00 BST on Saturday, 18 May, with the two sides set to compete for glory in England's most prestigious cup competition.

City survived a nervy semi-final with Brighton and Hove Albion to book their place in the final, whilst Watford produced a memorable comeback to earn a 3-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last round.

The Football Association confirmed the details of the final on their official website, noting that ticket prices for the match have been frozen at £45, £70, £115 and £145.





Both City and Watford have been allocated 28,000 tickets for the event, whilst a further 14,000 have been set aside for the football family, which includes volunteers from various local FAs and charities.

Supporters of the Citizens will sit in the east end of Wembley Stadium, and Watford will be in the west. Fan parks will also be installed at each end of the stadium for supporters of both clubs.

Pep Guardiola's men are in pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple. They have already secured this season's Carabao Cup, and they will be looking to add a sixth FA Cup to their impressive trophy cabinet.

They last won the competition in 2011, earning a 1-0 victory over Stoke City thanks to a second-half goal from Yaya Toure.

As for Watford, they have reached the final of the competition just once, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Everton in the 1983/84 season.