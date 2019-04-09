James Rodriguez Surplus to Requirements at Real Madrid Despite Obtaining Spanish Passport

On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has obtained a Spanish passport, meaning he won't take up one of three non-EU spots in Real Madrid's squad next season - should he return to the Bernabeu.

The Colombian playmaker is in the midst of a two-year loan in Bavaria, though recent reports have suggested that Die Roten will not look to make the move permanent this summer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Rodriguez, however, is unlikely to return to the Real Madrid fold next season, despite obtaining Spanish nationality. That's according to Marca, who claim that Los Blancos have no intention of incorporating him into their plans for next season, despite enduring a miserable season.

The 27-year-old left Real in 2017 after falling down the pecking order under recently re-appointed Zinedine Zidane, which culminated in him not even making the match day squad in the Champions League final in Cardiff that same year.

La Liga sides are only able to register three non-EU players on their books at any time, but with Madrid reportedly planning a major summer spending spree, Rodriguez looks set to play his football elsewhere.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Rodriguez has made it clear that he doesn't want to stay in Bavaria, and Bayern manager Niko Kovac has stated that he isn't someone who he wants to build his team around, despite the Bundesliga champions having the option to buy the star for £63m.

Juventus have reportedly expressed a strong interest in signing the midfielder, and they appear at this stage to be his most likely next destination.



Rodriguez joined Real Madrid following a successful 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where his six goals fired Colombia to the quarter-finals, winning the golden boot in the process.

James Rodriguez’s time at Real Madrid is massively underrated.



3 seasons

1 La Liga

2 UEFA Super Cup

2 Champions League

2 FIFA Club World Cup

56 G+A in 77 games(59 starts) pic.twitter.com/EPai3XbDGi — Jeff (@Jdrista) April 8, 2019

He spent three seasons in the Spanish capital following his big money move from Monaco, scoring 28 times in 77 appearances. He won a La Liga title, but failed to play in either of the club's Champions League final wins in 2016 or 2017.