Jurgen Klopp Lauds Current Liverpool Squad as One of 'Dreams' Ahead of Porto UCL Clash

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the current squad is one with the quality he's always 'dreamt' of managing in his career.

The Reds, who currently have a two point lead over Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League, will put domestic matters to one side when they take on FC Porto in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In a season that could end with winning two major trophies, Klopp is delighted to have challenged for silverware with the squad at his disposal - crediting their attitude above everything else. 

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "When I was a young manager I was always dreaming of having a team of world class players with the attitude of a proper challenger.

"That is actually what I love, and we showed that especially in the Champions League very often."

It's the first time since 2009 that Liverpool have reached at least the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in consecutive seasons, with Klopp insisting that his side will continue to defy doubters of both their Premier League title challenge and efforts in Europe. 

He added: "Nobody wants us but we are still there. So far nobody got rid of us because we are there constantly. That is exactly what we wanted. 

"For these decisive moments it is not that you are born a mentality monster. You grow as a group and you develop a mentality and that is what the boys did...they are like this now."

While the only blot on Klopp's Liverpool record during his tenure is his failure to win a trophy so far, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has called for everyone connected with the club to 'enjoy' the latter stages of the season.

He continued: "Winning something changes everything. But in this moment we should not think about that. As a club, as a group, with all our supporters we should enjoy the situation because it is so different. I'm enjoying it 100% more than last season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"I want to be as successful as possible but I am a normal employee as well so I know the most important thing is that we need money for next year as well. That means we have to qualify for the Champions League. That is real pressure."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message