Raheem Sterling Snubs Liverpool Star in PFA Player of the Year Vote Despite Virgil van Dijk Nod

With the end of the season fast approaching, it is nearly time for the PFA Player of the Year to be crowned.

With Liverpool and Manchester City dominating the league, the winner is likely to come from one of these two teams, meaning Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk have emerged as early favourites.

Both have had outstanding campaigns, with Sterling scoring 15 goals and assisting nine, whilst Van Dijk has shored up a previously leaky Liverpool defence, leading the Reds to 17 clean sheets this season - the best record in the league.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The two teams are fighting it out for the Premier League and Champions League trophies and it therefore came as a surprise when the Dutch defender revealed that he voted for the City forward.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, when quizzed about his choice, Van Dijk said: "I voted for Raheem Sterling. I did what I thought and I thought he deserves it. He's had a fantastic season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I could have voted for Bernardo Silva as well and another couple of players from Manchester City. But I am just being honest I think he has improved a lot as a player. We will see if he wins it".





Sterling on the other hand did not return the favour, as he reveals he voted for his England team mate. The City winger said: "I actually can’t remember, I think voted for Harry Kane".

Upon being told about that the Liverpool centre-back had voted for him, Sterling laughingly responded: "No way, don’t say that. Oh wow. Scandalous."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The announcement will be made at the annual awards night later this month, with current holder Mohamed Salah expected to lose his crown. However, with the award being presented in the middle of an important run of games for both clubs, it is fair to say that it will be at the back of the minds of both Sterling and Van Dijk.