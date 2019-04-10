Alex Sandro Close to €50m PSG Switch as Juventus Eye Up Real Madrid Ace as Replacement

Juventus defender Alex Sandro is closing in on a €50m switch to Paris Saint-Germain, as the Old Lady eye up Real Madrid's Marcelo as a potential replacement.

Sandro has been in Turin since joining from Porto back in August 2015 for £23.4m, making 121 appearances for the club and notching nine goals and 20 assists in that time.

However, for the past two seasons he has been strongly linked with a move away, with Chelsea and Manchester United among the suitors coveting him heavily last summer.



Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

According to AS, it is now PSG who lead the charge, having entered into talks with Sandro's club after making the 28-year-old Brazilian their top priority this summer.

This is despite the left back signing a contract extension with I Bianconeri just five months ago which tied him to the club until June 2023. Upon that announcement in December, the Serie A leaders had ended their hunt for a new full back.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, these latest talks have prompted a return to the transfer market, and a return to the links with Marcelo. It has been mooted that, during the dark days of the Santiago Solari era, the Brazilian was so desperate to depart the Santiago Bernabeu that he handed in a transfer request.

However, his happiness has returned with the arrival of Zinedine Zidane, making the recruiting job slightly harder for Juve. The best negotiating chip they may possess is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been sending thinly veiled come-and-join-me pleas to the defender ever since his arrival in Italy.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Another plus is that, despite Zidane's return making the player himself happy, it has not coincided with a return to form, casting doubt over his future in Madrid. Should this also succeed in putting off the Italian side, they may seek an alternative in Benfica's 23-year-old Alex Grimaldo.

