Harry Kane Issues Upbeat Response After Suffering Potential Season Ending Ankle Injury

By 90Min
April 10, 2019

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reacted defiantly to the injury he sustained in Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

The England captain limped off in the second-half of Spurs' unexpected 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions, manager Mauricio Pochettino indicating it could end his season. 

The club's medical team have not had time to assess the extent of the problem, though any absence would be a damaging blow for the north Londoners, let alone for the remainder of the campaign. It is the second time this campaign Tottenham will be without their talisman, with the 25-year-old having already missed eight matches at the start of 2019.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In spite of the devastating blow, Kane remained positive and took to Twitter to offer his followers a positive message. He wrote: "Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win! #COYS."

The aforementioned problem that he picked up in January - against Manchester United in the Premier League - is just one of a number of injury complaints the Tottenham frontman has had to overcome in his career. He damaged ankle ligaments in September 2016, before the same issue reoccurred the following season.

Though it is a sizeable setback for the Lillywhites, midfielder Harry Winks insisted that they can overcome the absence of their top goalscorer. 

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Champions League encounter, the Spurs academy product stated: "We know how important Harry is to us. Hopefully it is nothing too serious and he won't be out for too long. 

"We have got great players who can step in and fill that void when he is injured," Winks continued. "We have shown that tonight. [Son] has done that all season. He has been scoring goals with and without Harry in the team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message