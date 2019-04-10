Harry Kane Issues Upbeat Response After Suffering Potential Season Ending Ankle Injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reacted defiantly to the injury he sustained in Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

The England captain limped off in the second-half of Spurs' unexpected 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions, manager Mauricio Pochettino indicating it could end his season.

The club's medical team have not had time to assess the extent of the problem, though any absence would be a damaging blow for the north Londoners, let alone for the remainder of the campaign. It is the second time this campaign Tottenham will be without their talisman, with the 25-year-old having already missed eight matches at the start of 2019.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In spite of the devastating blow, Kane remained positive and took to Twitter to offer his followers a positive message. He wrote: "Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win! #COYS."

The aforementioned problem that he picked up in January - against Manchester United in the Premier League - is just one of a number of injury complaints the Tottenham frontman has had to overcome in his career. He damaged ankle ligaments in September 2016, before the same issue reoccurred the following season.

Though it is a sizeable setback for the Lillywhites, midfielder Harry Winks insisted that they can overcome the absence of their top goalscorer.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Champions League encounter, the Spurs academy product stated: "We know how important Harry is to us. Hopefully it is nothing too serious and he won't be out for too long.

Gutted to go off injured but every setback is a chance to come back stronger than ever. Big finish from the boys to go on and win! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/vWR79WlMT6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 10, 2019

"We have got great players who can step in and fill that void when he is injured," Winks continued. "We have shown that tonight. [Son] has done that all season. He has been scoring goals with and without Harry in the team."