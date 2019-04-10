Ivan Perisic Still Seeking Summer Departure From Inter as Arsenal and Tottenham Wait in the Wings

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham could be set for a summer transfer battle, with Inter forward Ivan Perisic reportedly a target for both clubs.

The 30-year-old Croatian has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United under Jose Mourinho first touted back in the summer of 2017, before Arsenal and Spurs were mooted as potential destinations in January.

While a loan move to either club failed to happen this winter, Perisic is apparently still keen on realising his dream of playing football in England - even swapping his agency to help facilitate a move.

That is according to Corriere dello Sport (as relayed by SportWitness) who claim that Arsenal and Spurs are still keeping an eye on the forward.

Inter, currently third in Serie A, are chasing down a Champions League spot this season and look likely to indulge in a summer makeover, with the likes of Balde Keita Diao and Mauro Icardi possibly making way along with Perisic for new blood in attack.

The report claims that €30m Dutch star Steven Bergwijn is a top target for Luciano Spalletti's side, while Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku has also been linked. However, the Italians may need to sell to buy, paving the way for Perisic's departure.

Perisic submitted a transfer request back in January, but Arsenal and Spurs' reluctance to pay big money resulted in him staying at San Siro, where he has scored five goals in 27 Serie A appearances this season.

Tottenham have not made a first team signing in over a year, but will surely invest this summer. Arsenal manager Unai Emery, meanwhile, has called on the club to make Virgil van Dijk-style signings, but earlier reports claim he will be restricted to a budget of around £40m.