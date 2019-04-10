Leicester City: Why the Foxes Can Break Into the Premier League Top 6 Next Season

Leicester City moved up to seventh place in the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon, comfortably beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 to make it five wins from six since Brendan Rodgers took charge.

Going above Wolverhampton Wanderers into the position dubbed 'the Best of the Rest', may not seem like a big deal but it will be a huge psychological boost for the club and their manager if they can finish there this season, as they will then believe they are ready to take the next step and break into the top six.

With the quality of players they have and a top class manager now at the helm, they should believe they are ready to do so.

The results they have enjoyed since Claude Puel lost his job indicate that this is a team ready to challenge the big boys once again. That is the reason why Rodgers left his trophy-laden spell at Celtic. He has not come to the King Power Stadium to finish seventh.

Rodgers will believe that with players such as Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell they can challenge for European qualification in the coming seasons, as well as going far in domestic competitions; something they have failed to do in recent years.

Something that bodes well for Leicester is the fact that, during his time in Scotland, Rodgers did not lose a single game in the cup competitions - winning the Scottish League Cup three times and the Scottish Cup twice.

While it is clear Celtic have a much bigger and better squad than anyone else in Scottish football, that record proves that the 46-year-old takes these competitions seriously and he will view them as vital during his reign at the King Power Stadium.

If they are to challenge for trophies and a top six place either next season or in the years to come, the Foxes will undoubtedly be able to keep hold of the better players.

Keeping England internationals Maguire and Chilwell as well as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Wilfred Ndidi is key to any future success they may have.

Signing the on-loan Youri Tielemans permanently will also be a massive statement of intent by the club, with the 21-year-old reportedly being looked at by the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

If they are also able to sign a striker to compete with Vardy, another quality wide man and a centre back to challenge Maguire and Jonny Evans as well as keep all of their best players this summer, the Foxes could go into next season with one of the best squads in the league.

The brand of football Rodgers likes to play will appeal to potential new players and they are still able to sell the dream of playing for the club that upset all the odds to be Premier League champions just three years ago.

Next season Leicester City could be one of the the teams to watch in the Premier League next season, and could be set to break into the top six in the very near future.