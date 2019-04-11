20 Teenagers With the Most First-Team Minutes in Europe's Top 5 Leagues This Season

Every season there's pressure on clubs throughout Europe's best leagues to offer young players a chance at the highest level.

Here's a list of the 20 teenagers with the most first-team minutes across the top five leagues on the continent.

20. Ozan Kabak - VfB Stuttgart

Turkey international centre-back Ozan Kabak only moved to the Bundesliga during the January transfer window, but he's been an ever-present for Markus Weinzierl's Stuttgart side and has even been outperforming World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard for the club.





Goals: 3

Assists: 0

First-Team Minutes: 900

19. Justin Kluivert - AS Roma

It's not been an easy transition for Patrick Kluivert's son, swapping the Eredivisie for one of Europe's top five leagues, but 19-year-old Justin has still made 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Goals: 1

Assists: 5

First-Team Minutes: 1118

18. Rafael Leão - LOSC Lille

Rafael Leão's future was up in the air at the start of the season as he pushed for a move away from Sporting CP, but the Portuguese star has settled in France and is one now among the most exciting talents in Ligue 1.





Goals: 8

Assists: 2

First-Team Minutes: 1177

17. Samuel Chukwueze - Villarreal CF

Villarreal have been victims of their own success this season, with the Yellow Submarine's place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League being overshadowed by their place four points above the relegation zone in La Liga.

But Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze has been a shining light off the bench for them this season, and Villarreal remain unbeaten in games the teenager has scored or assisted in.

Goals: 4

Assists: 2

First-Team Minutes: 1199

16. Dwight McNeil - Burnley

There's not been a huge amount to shout about for Burnley fans this season as they prepare for another mid-table finish in the Premier League, but breakout star Dwight McNeil has given the club a huge lift throughout the campaign.





Goals: 3

Assists: 4

First-Team Minutes: 1243

15. Andrea Pinamonti - Frosinone Calcio

Getting his first real taste of senior football this season, Andrea Pinamonti has taken the bull by the horns with relegation candidates Frosinone Calcio.

The centre-forward has made 19 appearances on loan from parent club Inter, scoring against the likes of Fiorentina and AS Roma.





Goals: 5

Assists: 2

First-Team Minutes: 1244

14. Dan-Axel Zagadou - Borussia Dortmund

It was a baptism of fire for Dan-Axel Zagadou at the start of his career at Borussia Dortmund, but the French youth international has now established himself as a first-team regular at the Westfalenstadion.





Goals: 2

Assists: 0

First-Team Minutes: 1254

13. Alessandro Bastoni - Parma

On loan from Inter, centre-back Alessandro Bastoni has been getting invaluable first-team football with newly promoted Parma this season and the club are on course to retain their Serie A status.





Goals: 0

Assists: 0

First-Team Minutes: 1313

12. Nicolò Zaniolo - AS Roma

It's difficult to look back at Monchi's time in charge of Roma's transfer business with much positivity, but securing the services of Nicolò Zaniolo has proved to be one of the coups of the entire season.





Goals: 4

Assists: 2

First-Team Minutes: 1408

11. Benoît Badiashile - AS Monaco

Monaco's 18-year-old centre-back Benoît Badiashile only came into the side following Thierry Henry's appointment at the Stade Louis II, but he's remained an integral part of the squad since Leonardo Jardim was brought back in as manager.

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

First-Team Minutes: 1493

10. Hamed Junior Traorè - Empoli

Empoli are still staring relegation in the face as it starts to get into the business end of the season, but the performances of teenager Hamed Junior Traorè has him standing out as a shining light for the club regardless of their imminent relegation.

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

First-Team Minutes: 1641

9. Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon has been at the centre of media attention ever since his first-team debut in 2016, and he looks set to finally secure the big money move that he's been waiting for at the end of the season following Fulham's relegation back to the Championship.

Goals: 2

Assists: 6

First-Team Minutes: 1866

8. Mattéo Guendouzi - Arsenal

Mattéo Guendouzi only ever made 30 appearances with former club Lorient, but the 19-year-old has already established himself as a key first-team player under Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

First-Team Minutes: 1869

7. Boubacar Kamara - Olympique de Marseille

Having spent the last 13 years working up through Marseille's youth system, Boubacar Kamara is now widely regarded as one of Europe's most exciting versatile defenders.





Goals: 1

Assists: 0

First-Team Minutes: 1869

6. Cucho Hernández - SD Huesca

Watford fans have been waiting a long to see what Cucho Hernández can offer at the highest level after signing the Colombia international in 2017, having spent the last two years on loan with Spain's SD Huesca.





Despite playing for one of La Liga's most disappointing sides, Cucho has continued to impress at the Estadio El Alcoraz.





Goals: 4

Assists: 3

First-Team Minutes: 1960

5. Ibrahima Konaté - RB Leipzig

He might be overshadowed by Dayot Upamecano, but France Under-21 international Ibrahima Konaté has continued to impress at RB Leipzig this year and he looks set to star under managerial wonderkid Julian Nagelsmann next season.

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

First-Team Minutes: 1980

4. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Former Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho is held up as patient zero for young players searching for first-team football abroad, and the England international has excelled ever since he arrived at Borussia Dortmund.

Goals: 8

Assists: 16

First-Team Minutes: 1984

3. Pedro Porro - Girona

Pedro Porro had the daunting task of filling in for Girona's overachieving loanee Pablo Maffeo following his departure in the summer, but the 19-year-old has helped fill in on the right side of their defence seamlessly.

Goals: 0

Assists: 4

First-Team Minutes: 1993

2. Evan N'Dicka - Eintracht Frankfurt

Former Auxerre defender Evan N'Dicka only joined the club during the summer transfer window, but he's been fast-tracked into Eintracht Frankfurt's senior side and already has himself in contention for a spot in the Bundesliga's Team of the Season.

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

First-Team Minutes: 2202

1. Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

Germany's youth teams aren't teaming with talent like they have been in the past, but Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is widely regarded as one of the most exciting players across Europe and a record move to one of the continent's biggest clubs is on the horizon.





Goals: 12

Assists: 4

First-Team Minutes: 2362