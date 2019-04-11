Brighton vs Bournemouth Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Brighton face Bournemouth on Saturday off the back of their painful FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City last week.

Bournemouth too come into the match in low spirits, having managed to win just one of their last nine Premier League matches.

The Cherries, sitting in 13th position on 38 points, are most likely safe from relegation, but Brighton remain just five points clear of Cardiff in the final relegation spot.

While a win for Brighton could see them all but mathematically safe for another year, Bournemouth will also be desperate to pick up three points away from home for just the fifth time this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 13 April What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? American Express Community Stadium TV Channel/ Live Stream Sky Sports Soccer Saturday/ BT Sport Score Referee Kevin Friend

Team News Brighton are hoping to have midfielder Pascal Gross and winger Solly March available again after both sadly missed out at Wembley last week. For the cherries, they will have to continue without a raft of key players because of injury. Defenders Charlie Daniels, Steve Cook and Simon Francis and midfielders Lewis Cook and Andrew Surman will all miss the game. Predicted Lineups Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bernardo; Propper, Stephens, Bissouma; Knockeart, Murray, Jahanbakhsh. Bournemouth Begovic; Clyne, Mepham, Aké, Rico; Brooks, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; Wilson, King.



Head to Head Record Bournemouth beat Brighton in the reverse fixture in December 2-0, with two goals in each half from Welsh winger David Brooks sealing the game. In this fixture last season the game ended 2-2, with Callum Wilson earning Bournemouth a point ten minutes from time. In the reverse at the Vitality Stadium however, Bournemouth ran out 2-1 winners. Recent Form

Both sides have been in poor form since the turn of 2019, with Brighton winning just Premier League games and Bournemouth winning just three. Bournemouth's run stretches back even further, with just five wins in their last 23 Premier League games causing them to fall out of the European places they occupied earlier in the season.

After a torrid run, Brighton did pick up two big wins in March against rivals Crystal Palace and bottom club Huddersfield, but they have since lost their last three in all competitions and will now be looking to secure safety as quickly as possible.

Prediction

With neither side performing at their best in recent weeks it is a tough game to call. Chris Hughton will be hoping his side can take heart from their brave defeat against Manchester City last week and take a big step towards safety, while Eddie Howe will be desperate for Bournemouth to finish the season well after seeing their early hopes disappear.

With Bournemouth's away form, second most away goals conceded, and Brighton's relative strength at the Amex, where six of their nine Premier League wins have come, the Seagulls probably just have the edge.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth