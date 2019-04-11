Harry Kane Sets England Aim as Injury Rules Him Out of Remainder of Tottenham Season

Harry Kane is hopeful that he will return to fitness in time for England's participation in the UEFA Nations League after picking up a suspected ankle ligament injury against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was forced off the pitch just before the hour mark following a tackle from City defender Fabian Delph, while his teammate Dele Alli is believed to have broken his hand during the match.

Kane will undergo medical tests on Thursday to establish the extent of his injury, although Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he feared the club's star striker would be out of action for the remainder of the season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Kane is also worried about his involvement this season, but The Telegraph claims that the England captain's primary concern is returning to fitness in time for the start of their Nations League campaign this summer.

Gareth Southgate's side face the Netherlands on 6 June in their semi-final match, with either Switzerland or the tournament's hosts Portugal awaiting England in the final.

Kane's already spoken highly of the competition as a whole, claiming that winning the new tournament would be a greater success than reaching the World Cup semi-final last year.

The sight of Harry Kane limping down tunnel. Spurs fans darkest nightmare come true — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 9, 2019

But any ligament damage could cause Kane to miss out on a place in Southgate's squad.

Tottenham remain hopeful that the striker could return in time for the Champions League's showpiece should they reach the final at Atlético Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano - five days before the start of the Nations League.

While it looks increasingly likely that Kane will be missing for the rest of the season, Tottenham are looking to patch up Alli so that he can play through the next few weeks with his broken hand.