Premier League Golden Boot: The 7 Contenders in the Running for 2018/19 Prize

The Premier League title race isn't the only one that must be decided in the final weeks of the 2018/19 season, as the incredibly tight Golden Boot race for the division's top scorer also reaches its peak.

Here's a look at the seven players who are still in with a chance of taking home the coveted prize.

Jamie Vardy - 15 Goals

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has emerged as a very late contender for the 2018/19 Golden Boot after a recent run of eight goals in his last eight Premier League games. If he can continue that form in what is now left of the campaign, he'll definitely be in the race.

Vardy's personal best goal tally in a top flight season remains the 24 he bagged during Leicester's fairytale title-winning campaign in 2015/16. He also hit the 20-goal mark last season, but is yet to finish as top scorer at this level.

Remaining Fixtures:

Newcastle (H)

West Ham (A)

Arsenal (H)

Manchester City (A)

Chelsea (H)

Raheem Sterling - 15 Goals

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A late flurry could push Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling into late contention to win the Golden Boot, and his club would certainly welcome it as they fight tooth and nail with Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Sterling is just three goals shy of matching his Premier League tally of 18 from last season. He will also take great confidence from a first England hat-trick during the international break, followed by a mature performance in horrendous circumstances in Montenegro.

Remaining Fixtures:

Crystal Palace (A)

Tottenham (H)

Manchester United (A)

Burnley (A)

Leicester (H)

Brighton (A)

Sadio Mane - 17 Goals

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sadio Mane is well and truly taking off after scoring nine times in his last 11 Premier League appearances alone. His goals have continued to push Liverpool towards a first league title in 29 years, although he hasn't actually scored in either of his last two outings.

Mane has already bettered his best ever previous goal tally in a single league season. That was the 16 he scored for former club Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga back in 2013/14, which was actually his debut season of top flight football.

Remaining Fixtures:

Chelsea (H)

Cardiff (A)

Huddersfield (H)

Newcastle (A)

Wolves (H)

Harry Kane - 17 Goals

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane actually managed his best ever Premier League goal tally last season after scoring 30 times. But he didn't win the Golden Boot after being outgunned by Mohamed Salah and will be eager to win the third of his career after scooping the World Cup Golden Boot.

If Kane doesn't finish the season as top scorer, the England captain will no doubt look back on a four-game injury absence in January and February that saw him miss games against Fulham, Watford, Newcastle and Leicester - opposition he would have fancied his chances against. His chances have taken a further hit, as he hobbled off during the Champions League clash against Manchester City leaving his immediate form in doubt.

Remaining Fixtures:

Huddersfield (H)

Manchester City (A)

Brighton (H)

West Ham (H)

Bournemouth (A)

Everton (H)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 17 Goals

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in blistering goalscoring form ever since trading Borussia Dortmund for Arsenal in what was a club record transfer for the Gunners last January, netting 27 Premier League goals in total in his first 15 months.

As many as 17 of those have been scored this season, putting the Gabonese international in Golden Boot contention. He was the Bundesliga's top scorer in 2016/17 when he scored 31 times for Dortmund and beat Robert Lewandowski to the honour.

Remaining Fixtures:

Watford (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Wolves (A)

Leicester (A)

Brighton (H)

Burnley (A)

Mohamed Salah - 18 Goals

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool hero Salah is fighting to become only the fifth player in Premier League history to successfully retain the Golden Boot (sixth if you count Michael Owen sharing the award with other players in both 1997/98 and 1998/99).

Barring a full on miracle, Anfield's Egyptian King won't match the 32 goals he scored to win it last season. Moreover, he'll need to capitalise on his recent goal against Southampton after netting only once in his previous nine Premier League appearances.

Remaining Fixtures:

Chelsea (H)

Cardiff (A)

Huddersfield (H)

Newcastle (A)

Wolves (H)

Sergio Aguero - 19 Goals

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Two hat-tricks in February saw Sergio Aguero, already Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer, leap to the front in this season's Golden Boot race. Remarkably, those trebles and another in August means his 19 goals have been spread over relatively few games.

Aguero has scored at least 20 Premier League goals in each of the last four seasons and looks certain to reach that milestone again as his team vie for the title. He also already has a Golden Boot to his name after finishing top of the goal scorer pile in 2014/15.

Remaining Fixtures:

Crystal Palace (A)

Tottenham (H)

Manchester United (A)

Burnley (A)

Leicester (H)

Brighton (A)