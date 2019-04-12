Aaron Ramsey's Europa League Record Shows Just How Much Arsenal Are Going to Miss Him

April 12, 2019

Arsenal triumphed over a disappointing Napoli in the first-leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

An own goal from Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as a fine strike from star man Aaron Ramsey were enough to see off the visitors to the Emirates Stadium, yet Arsenal, and Ramsey himself, could have come away having scored more. 

The Welshman's performance in this game was outstanding, and highlighted what Arsenal will miss once he moves to Italian champions Juventus in the summer. 

He has been an important play for the Gunners in recent seasons, and this display against Napoli was yet another example as to why so many Arsenal fans will miss him

Ramsey has been of particular influence in Europe. Since the start of last season, he has been directly involved in eight goals in the Europa League (six goals, two assists), more than any other Arsenal player, highlighting how important he has been for the Gunners in European competition.

With a Champions League spot at stake, Ramsey will want to leave London in the summer having won the trophy for the club he has made 259 appearances for since his debut for the Gunners in August 2008.


In their 17 home games this season, Arsenal have won 14 times, losing just once, and their performance against Napoli reflected this record. Where they fall down is their away record, and to move into the next round of the Europa League, Arsenal will have to put in a strong display at the San Paolo. 

The Gunners now travel to Watford in their next match, and only have a three day rest before they face Napoli again. 

