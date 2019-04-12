Carlos Sanchez Reveals Return to West Ham Training as 'Contract Season' Nears

By 90Min
April 12, 2019

West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez has revealed how happy he is to be back training with the squad following seven months out with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old was forced to undergo surgery after being injured in the club's 8-0 win over Macclesfield Town at the end of September, just weeks after he had signed for the club, and has been out of action ever since.

However, the Colombian used his Twitter and Instagram accounts to reveal he is now back on the pitch with his teammates and how happy he is to have returned.

Sanchez will now be looking to get himself back in the West Ham side having made only six appearances since his £3.9m move last summer.

This Saturday's trip to Old Trafford will be too soon for him to make his playing return but he may be available for a place on the bench at home to Leicester City next weekend.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He will have a big task on his hands to get in the team ahead of current first choice pairing Declan Rice and Mark Noble though and, even when he is back to full fitness, it seems that Sanchez will have to make do with a place among the substitutes for the rest of the campaign.

Rice's form has led to England international recognition meanwhile Noble is the club captain and rarely misses a game for his hometown side. Current backup option Pedro Obiang has also been effective when he has played this season and is a favourite among the team's supporters.

Sanchez has not had the opportunity to prove his worth to the fans though, and will hope to get a chance in the last five games of the season to show he is worth retaining, as he heads into the final year of his contract this summer.

