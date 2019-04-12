SPAL vs Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's Best Available Bianconeri Lineup

Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri will be looking to wrap up their eighth consecutive title league title with a win over SPAL this Saturday.

I Bianconeri won their last game with an impressive comeback over Milan. After falling behind to Krzysztof Piatek's opener, Paulo Dybala equalised from the spot before Kean struck the winner.

Here's how Juventus could line up for Saturday's match.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Wojciech Szczęsny (GK) - Starting the majority of Juve's games this season and with no injury concerns, the Poland international is likely to featuring barring Allegri deciding to give Perin a runout.

Mattia De Sciglio (RB) - With Joao Cancelo featuring on Wednesday against Ajax, De Sciglio is like to get the nod. Having always deputised well, it's logical Cancelo will be rested given the opposition and the fact that the league is all but wrapped up.

Leonardo Bonucci (CB) - In Giorgio Chiellini's absence, Bonucci may have to forego a rest, with Daniele Rugani and Martin Caceres being an unconvincing partnership. Bonucci will be needed for his experience with Rugani still developing his game.

Daniele Rugani (CB) - With usual starter and captain Chiellini missing the Ajax match through injury, it's unlikely he'll be risked here. Rugani will benefit most from this, starting in his Italian teammate's place.

Leonardo Spinazzola (LB) - Spinazzola will be disappointed to have played as little as he has this season, given how well he has done when given the opportunity. With the team likely to be rotated, Spinazzola could be in line for a rare start.

Midfielders