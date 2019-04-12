Tottenham vs Huddersfield: Mauricio Pochettino's Best Available Spurs Lineup

Tottenham welcome relegated Huddersfield to their new stadium on Saturday, as the hosts look to extend their improved run of form and further secure their place in the Premier League top four.

With his injury list growing rapidly, Mauricio Pochettino will have to be a little savvy with his lineup selection this weekend if he wants his side to further secure their place in the Champions League next season.

As Spurs prepare for the next leg of their Champions League quarter final against Manchester City next week, could the Championship-bound Terriers cause an upset on Saturday?

Here's a look at how Tottenham could look on for Saturday's clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - The 2018 World Cup winner will surely be the first name on the team sheet for Pochettino come Saturday. Saving a penalty against Manchester City on Tuesday night, the Frenchman offers some experience as Spurs look to keep a lid on things in their pursuit of another season in Europe.

Kieran Trippier (RB) - The experienced Englishman - who has earned himself 25 appearances this season - will likely start on Saturday. With a lethal set piece delivery, the former Manchester City man can provide Pochettino with a good attacking option.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - After putting in a decent performance in their Champions League victory, it would be surprising if Alderweireld didn't make the starting XI on Saturday. The Belgian international has the ability to control the defensive line and will not be shy if the pressure mounts during Saturday's fixture.

Jan Vertonghen (CB) - Vertonghen and Alderweireld form a solid centre back pairing at the heart of the Tottenham defence. As well as his defensive work, the 31-year old - who has netted once in the league this season - is reliable at both ends of the pitch despite only appearing 19 times.

Danny Rose (LB) - Despite giving a penalty away because of a handball, Danny Rose had a very good game at left back on Tuesday. His defensive awareness is what has served him so well during his time at Tottenham, and he could be given his 22nd league appearance on Saturday against Huddersfield, though Ben Davies could also be rotated in.

Midfielders

Moussa Sissoko (CM) - The French midfielder - who has enjoyed 24 league appearances this season for Spurs - put in another decent performance on Tuesday night, and has done so in his last few games for the Lilywhites. His strength on and off the ball is a key attribute that could test Huddersfield's attacks on Saturday.

Harry Winks (CM) - As he has earned more and more appearances for his club, Winks has established himself as a hot prospect. As the young Englishman continues to grow into his role at the London club and grows in confidence with every Spurs performance.

Christian Eriksen (RM) - Although the Dane has received his fair share of criticism this season, Eriksen certainly has the ability to unlock defences when he's in the mood. Earning himself 11 assists for his Premier League efforts this season, he should be a starter against the Terriers.

Dele Alli (AM) - Despite looking a bit of a passenger at times this season, the former MK Dons ace proved on Tuesday night that he is still a star. Earning a lot of praise for his efforts during their 1-0 win over Manchester City, Alli is a doubt due to a broken hand but could still feature.





Lucas Moura (LM) - Although he hasn't started in Spurs' last two competitive games, the Brazilian wide man can certainly bring some flair to a performance. With electric pace and excellent ability on the ball, Moura could certainly be Pochettino's offensive star on Saturday.

Forward

Son Heung-min (ST) - Starting the game on Tuesday night in a wide position, the South Korean superstar has been a shining light for Spurs this season. His ability to score on big occasions will surely earn him a Premier League start on Saturday, particularly since the 26-year-old has already got two goals in two games at the Spurs' new stadium.

With Harry Kane getting injured during the UCL quarter-final first leg, Son yet again demonstrated why he could be the one to guide Tottenham to both domestic and European success.