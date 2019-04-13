10 Football Players Who are Too Good for Their Current Clubs

With Eden Hazard putting on yet another masterful display for Chelsea during their 2-0 win over West Ham, speculation has again risen about the Belgian's future, with Real Madrid once again being heavily linked to the winger.

Hazard has made no secret about the fact that he would like a new challenge at one of the world's elite clubs, and his performances this season in particular suggest he's more than good enough to play for Los Blancos.

But which other players around Europe are just a big fish in a small pond? And who deserves to move on to benefit their own careers?

Here's 90min.com's list of players who have become far too good for their current sides.

Abdoulaye Doucouré



Current Club: Watford

There's a reason why Doucoure has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain in recent times - his performances have been exceptional for Watford this season

It seems the Frenchman agrees with this point, with the 28-year-old making it no secret that he would like to play at the top level. His defensive ability coupled with commitment and excellent footballing brain makes him a top quality holding midfielder.

Watford's player of the season last year will also have ambitions of playing for France, something which might be quite difficult to do while playing for the Hornets, despite the club's exceptional season so far.

Ruben Neves

Current Club: Wolves





When Championship side Wolves signed Ruben Neves from Champions League regulars Porto, eyebrows were raised around Europe. It was huge statement of intent from a side who were looking to challenge England's elite sooner rather than later.

In his debut season at Molineux, he scooped the club's player of the year, player's player of the year and EFL goal of the year as Wolves went up as champions.

The 22-year-old has quickly adapted to Premier League life, and his creativity from central midfield, as well as having a nice habit of scoring wonder goals would make him a perfect signing for most European heavyweight clubs.

Harry Maguire

Current Club: Leicester City





After being a crucial part of England's World Cup semi-final team last summer, Maguire was reportedly a number one transfer target for Manchester United.

Leicester managed to fend off any interest in their prized asset, but the 26-year-old is certainly good enough to be a regular starter for a top six Premier League team.



His ability on the ball and immense strength would make him a fan favourite at Arsenal or Man Utd.

Gylfi Sigurðsson

Current Club: Everton





The Icelandic midfielder has played for a major club previously, spending a pretty forgettable two years at Tottenham.





However, Sigurdsson is a much better player than the one who left White Hart Lane five years ago, and seems to have made himself at home at Everton, with Marco Silva building the team around the 29-year-old.

His set-pieces are his most dangerous weapon, but his ability to control the game and score spectacular goals makes him a Goodison Park standout.

Felipe Anderson

Current Club: West Ham United

The Hammers record signing has had a good, if slightly inconsistent, season in east London, but his ability is clear for everyone to see.

The Brazilian international is almost the complete package as a winger, with his pace and trickery enough to cause any team a problem, and is West Ham's top scorer this season with eight goals.

The club have ambitions of European football, and they will need more players of Anderson's quality if they want to be considered genuine contenders to play among the continent's elite.

Wilfried Zaha

Current Club: Crystal Palace

The former Palace youth team product has become the club's talisman over his 318 appearances for the Eagles, but he has already tried to flee the nest once before.

Zaha joined David Moyes' Manchester United in 2013, playing just four times for the Red Devils before his return to Selhurst Park two years later.

His ability on the ball and his absolute determination to be the best quite frankly makes him too good to be battling relegation every year, and with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham keen on the Ivorian forward, Palace will face a difficult task keeping their favourite son this summer.

Eden Hazard

Current Club: Chelsea

Hazard has been a magnificent servant to Chelsea, and English football will be a poorer place without the Belgian superstar. However, it is time for the 28-year-old to take on a new challenge.

The constant talks about his future is getting increasingly tiresome, but it is true that a player of his quality shouldn't be challenging simply to get into the top four and playing Europa League football, that level is beneath him.

The winger is probably among the top ten players in world football, and if he does indeed move to Real Madrid in the summer as expected, he'll have more than earned it after helping the Blues win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.

Jack Grealish

Current Club: Aston Villa

It's admirable that Grealish agreed to stay at Villa following their play-off defeat last summer, but the 23-year-old has outgrown the Championship.

It isn't a coincidence that since the Villa youth team product has returned from injury, they've six games on the spin to relaunch their play-off charge once again, and the midfielder absolutely stands out as being far too good for that league.

Grealish will need to be playing Premier League football next season if he wants to be considered by Gareth Southgate for England selection ahead of next summer's European Championships, something which he surely be ready for if given top flight exposure.

Antoine Griezmann

Current Club: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are a fantastic side that will probably finish La Liga runners-up for the second year running. But yet, it's still the World Cup winning forward who stands out above the rest.



The future of Griezmann has long been a point of discussion for fans across Europe, and he apparently turned down a move to Barcelona last year, but a player of the Frenchman's quality deserves to be playing at the very top level, not getting knocked out of the first knockout round of the Champions League.

Neymar

Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

It's not hyperbole to suggest that the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for over £200m in 2017 changed football forever.

There was an extraordinary amount of money involved, and let's be honest, that's the only reason the Brazilian is in Paris right now rather than the Nou Camp.

Neymar is an incredible player who can absolutely anything on his day, but he shouldn't be playing in Ligue 1, he would walk into any team in world football.

He was bought by the club's Qatari owners to bring PSG the Champions League, but the Parisians just find more creative and funnier ways to get knocked out of Europe's elite competition. The whole thing just seems a bit odd, and the 28-year-old needs to move on as soon as possible.