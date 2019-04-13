Fortuna vs Bayern Munich: Niko Kovac's Best Available Die Roten Lineup

Bayern Munich travel to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga on Sunday looking to take one step closer towards lifting a seventh consecutive title.

After demolishing Borussia Dortmund last time out, Niko Kovac's side now hold a slender one point lead over their nearest rivals at the league's summit, yet nevertheless remain in the driving seat for the rest of the season.

Up next are tenth place Fortuna, who have found consistency hard to come by in recent weeks, yet could still pose a threat having won their last two fixtures.

Here's a look at Kovac's best potential Bayern Munich side for Sunday's clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Manuel Neuer (GK) - Neuer will retain his place in goal for Bayern, hoping to secure his 11th clean sheet in the league in just 24 appearances.

Joshua Kimmich (RB) - One of the club's best players this season has once again proved his worth, registering ten assists from his position at right back, the most of the entire squad.

Niklas Sule (CB) - His partnership with Mats Hummels has seen the the club concede just 28 goals in the Bundesliga this season, second only behind RB Leipzig. Will make his 36th appearance of the season on Sunday.

Mats Hummels (CB) - Hummels will make up the other half of an all German centre half duo, performing excellently for Die Roten this season. Responded well since being dropped from the German national team.

David Alaba (LB) - With Lucas Hernandez set to join the club in the summer, questions have been raised about the Austrian left back's future in Bavaria, who this season has assisted five times and netted twice.

2. Midfielders

Javi Martinez (DM) - Equally capable of playing at centre half, the 30-year-old is more comfortable in defensive midfield, where he can stay deep and allow Thiago to roam forward more freely.

Thiago Alcantara (DM) - Can slot in well in the holding role but with Martinez is given more license to attack and become a creative force in the midfield. Has once again had an excellent season for Die Roten.

Serge Gnabry (RW) - Versatile in attack, perfectly adept at playing on the right, left or down the middle, the German forward has scored 11 times and racked up eight assists in a fine campaign for the 23-year-old.

Thomas Muller (AM) - Another hugely versatile cog in the Bayern machine, Muller should get the nod in the forward line ahead of James Rodriguez, having performed excellently in the role against Dortmund in the Colombian's stead.

Kingsley Coman (LW) - Robben might not be risked for a return to the starting XI after a calf injury, so Coman should keep his place ahead of his ageing countryman Franck Ribery. Has the pace and trickery in his locker to trouble any defence.

3. Forward

Robert Lewandowski (ST) - Who else? The Polish striker has repeatedly kept his place among Europe's finest striker with numerous goalscoring records broken each season. He bagged his 34th in all competitions last week and scored his 200 and 201st Bundesliga goals in the process.