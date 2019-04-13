Jurgen Klopp Reveals How Liverpool Plan to Combat Chelsea's In-Form Star Eden Hazard

Jurgen Klopp has revealed how he plans on stopping Chelsea's Eden Hazard when the two sides face off on Sunday.

The title race is finely poised with Liverpool two points clear of Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand, and the league leaders latest challenge will come in the form of a red hot Eden Hazard.

Speaking during his press conference on Friday, as quoted by the Mirror, Klopp joked his side could need a few extra men to get the job done, saying: "We will take 13 players, and two will play only against Eden!"

Moving on to discuss the task at hand in all seriousness, the Liverpool boss revealed what he feels can be done to contain the Belgian striker, adding:

"The best way to try to make sure that he cannot shine is to avoid passes to him, react a little bit better than other teams did.

"It’s not easy, because when he has the ball it’s already too late. You try to read the game, read the passes, but in the end, in a one-vs-one situation, you cannot defend him. You need help from somewhere else."

Hazard has been in fine form of late, producing one of the season's stand out performances last Monday against West Ham. He has 16 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League this season and Klopp has revealed his admiration for the star, stating: "Eden Hazard, on his day, can be the world’s best."

Kick off at Anfield is 4.30pm Sunday afternoon and Liverpool could be boosted by the news that Joe Gomez is fit and available, should his manager decide to recall him.