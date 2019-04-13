Luka Jovic on Real Madrid's Radar as Scouts Watch Eintracht Frankfurt Star in Europa League Action

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Real Madrid scouts were in attendance at the Estadio Da Luz on Thursday night to watch Luka Jovic in action as Eintracht Frankfurt took on Benfica in the Europa League.

The Serbian striker has emerged as one of the most highly-coveted forwards in Europe this season, having scored 17 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances and eight in 11 Europa League outings, including one in the 4-2 defeat to Benfica in midweek.

Jovic's Frankfurt side may have been on the losing end of that game, but the 21-year-old's fine goalscoring form continued. According to MarcaReal Madrid are among the clubs interested in a move for the Serbian and sent scouts to watch their man in action on Thursday.

The presence of Madrid officials at the Europa League clash seems to indicate a concrete interest on their part in moving for Jovic, though it is suggested that they will face competition from La Liga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in any move to sign the Bundesliga star.

Scouts of the three Spanish sides were apparently in attendance at the Estadio Da Luz, though Atletico may have been keeping an even closer eye on Benfica star Ruben Dias on the night.

Any potential sale of Jovic is complicated by the fact that Frankfurt would owe 20 per cent of any fee they receive for the striker to Benfica. The striker is currently on loan at the Bundesliga side from the Lisbon-based outfit, but is set to complete a permanent switch to Germany.

However, with scouts from Manchester CityManchester United and Bayern Munich also said to have been watching with interest on Thursday night, Jovic is likely to complete a swift move away from Frankfurt in the summer.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

The German side's obligation to pay that percentage to parent club Benfica is likely to see Frankfurt demand a hefty sum before selling their prized asset, with a potential bidding war among some of Europe's elite sides appearing likely. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message