Man United vs. West Ham Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch the Premier League matchup between Manchester United and West Ham on Saturday, April 13.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 13, 2019

Manchester United will host West Ham in a Premier League contest on Saturday, April 13. Kickoff from Old Trafford is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Manchester United is coming off a 1–0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quartefinals Wednesday. In the Premier League, the Red Devils have been on a skid lately, losing two of its last three matches. As a result, they find themselves in sixth place, fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League.

West Ham, meanwhile, is coming off a 2–0 loss to Chelsea. The Hammers have lost their last three of four matches. 

In September, West Ham came away with a 3–1 win over a Jose-Mourinho-coached Man United, but the club will be hard-pressed to repeat that success against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, having last won at Old Trafford in 2007.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: NBC, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message