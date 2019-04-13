Niko Kovac Confirms Training Ground Bust-Up Between Bayern Stars But Insists the Matter Is Resolved

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač claims that a training ground bust-up between Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman has been resolved.





The two players came to blows earlier this week following a comment from Lewandowski, something which sparked a fist fight where the pair both caught shots to the face.





But Kovač insists that the incident at Säbener Strasse on Thursday is now water under the bridge, adding that neither player has been fined for the coming together in training.

"The three of us talked about it. The players are sorry and have apologised for their behaviour," Kovač said, quoted by the BBC. "There will be no financial penalties and the matter has been resolved."





Both players were most recently in action for the club in last week's 5-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the league's 100th instalment of Der Klassiker.





Lewandowski scored twice to become the first non-German player to reach 200 career goals in the Bundesliga, while also overtaking Gerd Müller as the highest scoring player in Germany's showpiece fixture.





It was believed that everything was rosy in Bavaria as the result moved them back to the top of the league table, but the training ground fight has thrown a new twist in the title race as Bayern Munich appear to be feeling the pressure.

The reigning champions have an easy run in until the last two games of the season, where Bayern Munich will face Eintracht Frankfurt - the only German team left in either European competition - and RB Leipzig.





Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, have a second Revierderby against Schalke to get through before taking on Borussia Mönchengladbach on the last day of the season.