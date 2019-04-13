Juventus faces SPAL Saturday needing just one point to clinch a Serie A title. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET from Ferrara.

Juventus (27-3-1) sits 20 points ahead of second-place Napoli with seven games to play, meaning avoiding a loss will give Juventus its eighth-consecutive Serie A title. Juventus is coming off a 1-1 draw in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal matchup with Ajax. The last time Juventus played in Serie A, it beat AC Milan 2-1 last weekend. If Juventus gets a draw or win against SPAL, it will become the first Italian club to clinch the title with six games left to play.

SPAL is No. 16 out of 20 teams in the Serie A table, and it's currently four points out of the relegation zone. SPAL has won three of its last four matches to give itself a chance of survival, though it dropped its most recent league match to Cagliari.

Juventus beat SPAL 2-0 in November.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with ESPN+.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.