Liverpool vs. Chelsea Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14.

By Michael Shapiro
April 14, 2019

Liverpool will look to keep its lead atop the Premier League on Sunday as it faces Chelsea in a crucial bout for both clubs. Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool, England, is slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.

Liverpool has lost just one Premier League match this season, falling to Man City 2-1 on Jan. 3. Entering the weekend, Liverpool carried a two-point lead over Man City for first place, though Man City has a game in hand and was slated to play Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday. 

Chelsea, meanwhile, is in a race of its own, looking to secure a place in the top four and next season's Champions League. Maurizio Sarri's side is fighting Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United for two berths and climbed as high as third after Monday's win over West Ham.

Here's how to watch Sunday's big match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

